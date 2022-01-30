Bears Targeting Colts Assistant Alan Williams As Next DC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have their sights set on Colts safeties coach Alan Williams as their next defensive coordinator.

Chicago hired former Colts DC Matt Eberflus as their next head coach and Williams would be a logical fit to leave with him as well.

The two sides already conducted an interview earlier this week.

Williams, 52, began his coaching career back in 1992 as the assistant HC/RBs coach at Norview High School. He took his first college job as the RBs coach at William & Mary.

The Buccaneers later hired Williams as a defensive assistant in 2001. From there, He spent 10 years as a DBs coach for the Colts before a brief stint as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

After four years with the Lions, Williams returned to the Colts as their DBs/Safeties coach in 2018.