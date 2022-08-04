Bears Tried Out Five Players Including CB Vernon Hargreaves

According to Field Yates, the Bears brought in a group of players including CB Vernon Hargreaves for a workout on Thursday.

Aaron Wilson has the full list of tryouts from Thursday for Chicago:

Hargreaves, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.17 million rookie contract when the Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $9.9 million.

The Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in November of 2020 and he was later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal but cut him loose in November and was quickly claimed by the Bengals off of waivers.

In 2021, Hargreaves appeared in four games for the Bengals and eight games for the Texans, recording 31 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.