Bears Designate Two Players To Return Including RB Travis Homer

The Chicago Bears are officially designating RB Travis Homer and OT Larry Borom to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.
Homer, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.
Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears in March.
In 2024, Homer has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded three rushing attempts for 16 yards.
