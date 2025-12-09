The Chicago Bears tried out seven players today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

WR Jha’Quan Jackson WR Dohnte Meyers DT Keondre Coburn DT Isaiah Raikes DB Joshua Bledsoe DB Darrick Forrest QB Taylor Elgersma

Elgersma is from London, Ontario, Canada and took part in the Packers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the CFL draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Packers signed Elgersma to a contract in May but waived him coming out of the preseason.

Elgersma spent four years at Wilfrid Laurier University and totaled 10,547 yards passing, 78 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while completing 70.7 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 605 yards and 18 touchdowns.