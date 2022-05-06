Bears Waive OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve waived offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Wheatley, 25, previously went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but plans to convert to an offensive lineman in the NFL.

He had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp last before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract this past January. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley.

During his three-year career at Michigan, Wheatley caught six passes for 61 yards (10.1 YPC) and one touchdown.