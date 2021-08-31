Bears Waive WR Dazz Newsome

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are waiving rookie WR Dazz Newsome on Tuesday.

Newsome, 22, is a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.