Bears Waiving DT Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears are waiving DT Zacch Pickens, per Matt Zenitz.

The former third-round pick hasn’t had much success in his first couple of seasons and the Bears added significant competition this offseason.

Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack.