Bears Won’t Tender RFA K Eddy Pineiro

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bears don’t plan to tender K Eddy Pineiro as a restricted free agent.

This means Pineiro will be free to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

After the Bears gave K Cairo Santos a big extension, this move doesn’t come as a surprise.

Piniero, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury

In 2019, Pineiro appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made 23-28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and converted 27-29 extra points.