Bears Worked Out DL Damion Square, Margus Hunt & Josh Mauro

The Chicago Bears brought in free agent defensive linemen Damion Square, Margus Hunt and Josh Mauro for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed. He’s had brief stints with the Browns and Saints in recent months.

In 2020, Square appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

The Cardinals signed Hunt last month only to cut him loose a few weeks later.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.