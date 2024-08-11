According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out four players on Sunday.

The following is the full list of players who worked out with Chicago:

Gaziano, 27, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career before the Falcons signed him in March of last year.

In 2023, Gaziano appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.