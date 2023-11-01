Bears Working On Contract Extension With DE Montez Sweat

Bears GM Ryan Poles said they are working to get a contract done with recently acquired DE Montez Sweat, per Courtney Cronin.
Sweat is currently playing out his fifth-year option and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
Chicago acquired Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
In 2023, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!