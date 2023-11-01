Bears Working On Contract Extension With DE Montez Sweat

Bears GM Ryan Poles said they are working to get a contract done with recently acquired DE Montez Sweat, per Courtney Cronin.

Sweat is currently playing out his fifth-year option and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Chicago acquired Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.