Bears Working To Get Extension In Place For CB Jaylon Johnson

Bears GM Ryan Poles told reporters on Tuesday that they’re working to get a long-term extension in place for CB Jaylon Johnson before the start of free agency.

“In the process of getting Jaylon Johnson done,” Johnson said, per Kevin Fishbain.

While Chicago does have their franchise tag available in case a deal can’t be agreed to, Poles said he’d like to avoid it if possible.

“I’d like to avoid the franchise tag,” Poles said, per Fishbain.

Johnson is in line to be one of the best available free agents this offseason. However, Poles previously made it clear that Johnson will be back in Chicago for at least the 2024 season.

“I feel really good about that situation. Jaylon’s not going to go anywhere,” Poles said of the situation involving Johnson, per Kevin Fishbain.

The Bears weren’t able to get a long-term deal done with Johnson last year and while there was some speculation about him being a trade candidate, Chicago is clearly focused on retaining him long term.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery and 10 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.