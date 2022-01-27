Ben Roethlisberger Officially Announces Retirement

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger posted a video on Twitter this morning, officially announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

For his career, Roethlisberger played 18 seasons and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns, 211 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 93.5.