Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem & Elevate RB Trayveon Williams

The Bengals announced that they are activating DE Khalid Kareem from injured reserve and are also elevating RB Trayveon Williams for their game against the Jets on Sunday.

We’ve made the following roster moves: Returned DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list and elevated HB Trayveon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at the N.Y. Jets (standard elevation). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2021

Kareem, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He is in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.