Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem & Elevate RB Trayveon Williams

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Bengals announced that they are activating DE Khalid Kareem from injured reserve and are also elevating RB Trayveon Williams for their game against the Jets on Sunday.

Kareem, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. 

He is in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack. 

