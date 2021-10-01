Bengals Activate OL Keaton Sutherland From COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve activated practice squad OL Keaton Sutherland from the COVID-19 list.

Sutherland, 24, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Sutherland to the active roster for a short stint before waiving him. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the 2019 season in Miami.

The Dolphins waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he returned to Cincinnati’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Bengals waived him again coming out of camp before re-signing him to the practice squad this year.

For his career, Sutherland has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and Bengals, making two starts at guard with Miami.