Bengals Activate OT Trent Brown From NFI List

The Bengals announced on Sunday that veteran OT Trent Brown has passed his physical and will be activated from the non-football injury list.

Brown, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022. Cincinnati signed Brown to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, making eight starts at left tackle.