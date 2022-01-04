Bengals Announce Seven Moves Including Placing Five On COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the COVID-19 list.

The Bengals also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

  1. DB Trayvon Henderson
  2. TE Thaddeus Moss 
  3. TE Mason Schreck (Injured)
  4. DE Noah Spence
  5. G Keaton Sutherland 
  6. WR Trent Taylor
  7. RB Pooka Williams
  8. NT Renell Wren
  9. DT Mike Daniels
  10. QB Jake Browning
  11. C Lamont Gaillard
  12. RB Elijah Holyfield
  13. DB John Brannon
  14. P Drue Chrisman
  15. TE Scotty Washington (COVID-19)
  16. LS Colin Holba
  17. K Elliott Fry

Hendrickson, 27, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which includes a signing bonus of $706,284 before signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals this past March. 

In 2021, Hendrickson has appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 34 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.

