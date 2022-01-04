Bengals Announce Seven Moves Including Placing Five On COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the COVID-19 list.

The Bengals also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

DB Trayvon Henderson TE Thaddeus Moss TE Mason Schreck (Injured) DE Noah Spence G Keaton Sutherland WR Trent Taylor RB Pooka Williams NT Renell Wren DT Mike Daniels QB Jake Browning C Lamont Gaillard RB Elijah Holyfield DB John Brannon P Drue Chrisman TE Scotty Washington (COVID-19) LS Colin Holba K Elliott Fry

Hendrickson, 27, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which includes a signing bonus of $706,284 before signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals this past March.

In 2021, Hendrickson has appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 34 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.