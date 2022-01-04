Bengals Announce Seven Moves Including Placing Five On COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the COVID-19 list.
The Bengals also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad injured list.
Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:
- DB Trayvon Henderson
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- TE Mason Schreck (Injured)
- DE Noah Spence
- G Keaton Sutherland
- WR Trent Taylor
- RB Pooka Williams
- NT Renell Wren
- DT Mike Daniels
- QB Jake Browning
- C Lamont Gaillard
- RB Elijah Holyfield
- DB John Brannon
- P Drue Chrisman
- TE Scotty Washington (COVID-19)
- LS Colin Holba
- K Elliott Fry
Hendrickson, 27, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which includes a signing bonus of $706,284 before signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals this past March.
In 2021, Hendrickson has appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 34 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.
