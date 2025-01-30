Bengals De Facto GM Says WR Jermaine Burton Has To ‘Start Doing Something Quickly’

The Bengals used a third-round pick on WR Jermaine Burton in last year’s draft for depth and an insurance policy with WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase needing new deals.

Burton was a healthy scratch twice during his rookie campaign and was accused of assault earlier in January. He recorded just four catches and was disciplined by the team on different occasions.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin didn’t hold back when reflecting on Burton’s rookie year at the Senior Bowl. He acknowledged the risk in taking Burton but urged the young receiver to get on track in a hurry.

“He’s done nothing, and he’s going to have to start doing something quickly,” Tobin said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We knew we were taking a risk. We felt comfortable that we could help him through some of the challenges he’s had in the past, and we’re going to continue to try to help him. But this is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you’re playing for, and he has to figure that out.”

Tobin talked about Burton’s talent but admitted he has to want it and the team can only do so much for him.

“He’s got to figure that out fast. He’s a very talented player, and we knew that there were risks in taking them. We knew there were rewards in taking them. We know what both of those are. We’re hoping for the rewards. We’re giving him the resources he needs to get to those rewards, but at the end of the day, you can’t want it more for somebody than they want it for themselves. And we’re hoping that Jermaine figures that out.”

Burton, 23, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,781,913 contract that includes a $1,025,027 signing bonus.

In 2024, Burton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.