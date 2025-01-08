Bengals WR Jermaine Burton Accused Of Assault, Though No Charges Filed, & Is Being Evicted From Apartment

According to 911 records obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals third-round WR Jermaine Burton was accused of assault by the woman he was dating. However, she later declined to press charges.

The woman called police around 8:45 AM on Monday, December 30. She said the two had been out the night before and had argued. After parting ways, he was waiting for her when she got home.

“Jermaine Burton on the Bengals just broke into my house,” she said per police. “He broke my phone. …He’s been like pretty abusive. He does a lot of things that I don’t tolerate.”

“He wouldn’t let me go inside. And he choked me (unintelligible) in the hallway. He blocked the door so I couldn’t go inside, and when I did go inside, he chased me upstairs. He broke into my house. He broke my phone. This is the second time he’s broken my phone in the past month. He broke my phone. He hit me and he left.”

She added Burton took a knife from the dishwasher inside and held it to his neck, before leaving it after he left.

“He said he was going to kill himself,” the woman said, adding, “He’s a narcissist. He’s a manipulator. …I don’t f—ing deserve this. I’m only 19.”

Per the Enquirer, the woman had minor injuries and did not need medical attention at the scene, per the police report, which also stated she initially wanted to press charges before changing her mind.

Burton is also facing eviction from his apartment, per another Enquirer report. Those legal proceedings started on December 17, per court documents, and are over outstanding rent due and $10,000 in damages beyond normal wear and tear.

The Bengals released a statement saying: “We are aware of information related to Jermaine Burton. We will continue to evaluate as we gather additional details and will have no further comment at this time.”

Burton was kept home from the Week 18 game against the Steelers due to a coaches decision. It was in the week after the incident but the team did not give any information about why he was disciplined.

It was the second time Burton was disciplined this season after being a healthy scratch in a game earlier this year despite the team talking up his role in the game plan during the week.

Burton, 23, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,781,913 contract that includes a $1,025,027 signing bonus.

In 2024, Burton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.