Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Announces Retirement

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL on social media on Wednesday.

Hubbard, 29, was selected by the Bengals in the third round out of Ohio State in 2018.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,389,200 contract that included a $929,200 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $40 million extension with the team.

He suffered a torn PCL back in December that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Hubbard finishes his career playing all seven of his seasons with the Bengals.

In 2024, Hubbard appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 41 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one touchdown catch.

For his career, Hubbard appeared in 104 games and made 88 starts, recording 398 tackles, 38.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one touchdown, one interception, and 16 pass defenses.

We wish Hubbard the best in his retirement from the NFL!