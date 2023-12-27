Bengals Designate CB Cam Taylor-Britt To Return From IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have designated CB Cam Taylor-Britt to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Cincinnati also re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

Taylor-Britt, 24, was a three-year starter at Nebraska and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

In 2023, Taylor-Britt has appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 10 pass deflections.