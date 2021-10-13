Bengals Designate DE Khalid Kareem To Return From IR

The Bengals announced on Wednesday they have designated DE Khalid Kareem to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Kareem to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Kareem, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He is in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.