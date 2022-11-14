Bengals Designate DT D.J. Reader To Return From IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have designated DT D.J. Reader to return from injured reserve.

We have cleared DT DJ Reader to return to practice. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 14, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Reader to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Reader, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Reader has appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 1 interior defender out of 120 qualifying players.