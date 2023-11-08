Bengals Designate WR Charlie Jones To Return From IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have designated WR Charlie Jones to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since the end of September with a thumb injury.

Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in three games and recorded one reception for six yards, to go along with eight punt returns for 150 yards and one touchdown.