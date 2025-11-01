Bengals Elevate LB Brian Asamoah & G Jaxson Kirkland

Per Jay Morrison, the Bengals have elevated LB Brian Asamoah and G Jaxson Kirkland for their upcoming matchup.

Asamoah, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of Oklahoma.

He signed a four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1,453,206 in 2025.

Minnesota waived Asamoah, and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans. However, he failed to make their roster as well and caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad during the 2025 season.

In 2024, Asamoah appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded six total tackles and one forced fumble.