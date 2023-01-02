Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning, Promote CB Allan George

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Allan George to their active roster and elevated QB Jake Browning for tonight’s game against the Bills.

Browning, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason last year and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Browning played four years at Washington, completing 958 of 1484 passing attempts (64.6 completion percentage) for 12,296 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.