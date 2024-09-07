Bengals Elevate WR Kendric Pryor For Week 1

Per Kelsey Conway, the Bengals are elevating WR Kendric Pryor for Week 1, given the uncertainty surrounding the status of WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Pryor, 26, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars elected to waive Pryor coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Pryor appeared in 51 games and recorded 99 receptions for 1,265 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 40 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns.