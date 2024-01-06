Bengals Elevating CB Sidney Jones & WR Stanley Morgan

According to Jay Morrison, the Bengals are elevating CB Sidney Jones and WR Stanley Morgan for the final game of the season.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp. Seattle re-signed Jones to a one-year, $3.6 million deal for 2022 before waiving him in November.

The Raiders later signed Jones to a contract and he appeared in seven games for the team before joining the Bengals practice squad in 2023.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in two games for the Bengals but has not recorded any statistics.