Bengals Elevating DL Damion Square & WR Trent Taylor

The Bengals announced that they are elevating DL Damion Square and WR Trent Taylor to their active roster for the AFC Championship game.

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed. He had brief stints with the Browns and Saints before signing with the Bears.

Square was claimed off the Bears practice squad by the Raiders back in September of 2020 and has been on and off their active roster ever since.

In 2021, Square appeared in one game for the Bears and eight for the Raiders, recording nine tackles and half a sack.