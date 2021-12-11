Bengals Elevating LB Austin Calitro & LB Keandre Jones

The Bengals announced that they are elevating linebackers Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones for their game tomorrow.

Roster Update: We’ve elevated LBs Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 11, 2021

Calitro, 27, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017. Unfortunately, he lasted just a few weeks in New York before he was placed on waivers.

Calitro had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars at the start of the 2019 season. Jacksonville re-signed Calitro to a one-year exclusive rights deal before later waiving him.

The Bengals later claimed Calitro off waivers before trading him to the Broncos for DL Christian Covington. He was later waived and picked up by the Bears before being released from injured reserve with a settlement. He then re-joined the Bengals practice squad for a second stint with the team.

In 2020, Calitro appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded three tackles.