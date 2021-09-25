Bengals Elevating S Sean Davis To Active Roster For Week 3

According to Jay Morrison, the Cincinnati Bengals are elevating S Sean Davis to their active roster for Week 3.

The Bengals had recently added Davis from the Colts’ practice squad after he was on Indianapolis’ active roster for Week 1. He was then elevated to the Bengals’ active roster for Week 2.

Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed Davis to a one-year back in April before later cutting the veteran and adding him to the practice squad.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.