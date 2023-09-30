Bengals Elevating TE Tanner Hudson

The Bengals announced Saturday that they are elevating TE Tanner Hudson for Week 4.

We have elevated TE Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game at Tennessee. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2023

Hudson, 28, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future contract but released him. He then signed with the Bengals this past offseason.

In 2023, Hudson has appeared in one game for the Bengals and caught two passes for 30 yards.