Bengals Fear CB DJ Turner Suffered Broken Clavicle

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals fear CB DJ Turner suffered a broken clavicle on Sunday.

Rapoport adds that Turner is currently seeking a second opinion but is likely going to be out for the remainder of the season.

If this is the case, you can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

JuanDrago Turner II, 24, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 at Michigan before being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Bengals.

He then signed a four-year, $6,160,041 rookie contract that includes a $1,480,030 signing bonus and carried a cap figure of $1,120,007 in 2023.

During his three years at Michigan, Turner appeared in 27 games and recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and 17 pass deflections.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and made six starts, recording 29 tackles and eight pass defenses.

We will have more news on Turner as it becomes available.