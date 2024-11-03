Bengals Fear Rookie TE Erick All Suffered Torn ACL

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Bengals fear rookie TE Erick All suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Raiders.

According to Schultz, this is the same ACL he tore last year in college.

This is, obviously, disappointing news for the young tight end. Teams generally have a good idea whether the injury is a tear or not, but they’ll wait until an MRI on Monday to determine the official severity.

All, 24, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round. He’s in the first year of his $4,813,104 rookie contract with Cincinnati which includes a $793,104 signing bonus

Entering today’s game, All had appeared in eight games for the Bengals and caught 18 passes for 134 yards receiving and no touchdowns.