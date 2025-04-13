AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Sauce Gardner, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo’s biggest free-agent signing came in the form of DE Joey Bosa, who managed to play in 14 games a year after playing in just 14 total from 2022 to 2023. Bills HC Sean McDermott cited their past success with players who had an injury history and talked about how a change of scenery after nine years can help rejuvenate Bosa further.

“We’ve had success before in taking guys maybe who had an injury history, perhaps, and have helped them,” McDermott said, via Dorian Alerte of the team’s website. “He’s been in one place for give or take nine years, and sometimes that can bode well for kind of just kind of re-stoking the competitive fire and the juices.”

Despite being suspended for the first six games of the season, McDermott explained how new DT Larry Ogunjobi can give DT Ed Oliver a break while also being capable of playing every down due to his pass-rushing ability.

“In our vision for him, really for us, he’ll be a one and a three technique but primarily a three technique that can help spell Ed a little bit in that role and play all three downs. We all know how important affecting the quarterback is so Larry will help us in that regard.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he looks forward to coaching CB Sauce Gardner and CB Brandon Stephens, adding that they both fit into his defensive philosophy.

“I’m looking forward to coaching him [Gardner] and Brandon because they’re two big, physical men that can run,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “So, I think that gives us an advantage when it comes to our corners.”

Glenn alluded to the team utilizing a lot of press coverage and having two long corners will help him implement bump and run coverage.

“He’s a big, physical corner that can run, and he gives us a chance to have two big guys on the edge with him and Sauce to be disruptive and press coverage,” Glenn said. “The one thing he has to work on is creating turnovers. We will work on that. We have two big guys on the edges and that creates a lot of issues for an offense, so we want to utilize that as much as possible.”

Glenn said that he hopes to get both Stephens and Gardner more interceptions next season and said that he’ll work with both on getting their head around in man coverage to locate the ball.

“When you play with your back to the quarterback for the majority of time, it’s hard to get all those interceptions that you want, but if you look at it, he’s denied the ball quite a bit, him [Gardner] and Brandon,” Glenn said. “So when you play man coverage as much as those guys have, you’re going to have a good amount of PBUs [passes broken up] and interceptions are not going to be there. But that’s one thing that I want to work on with both of those guys is making sure that they can get their head around and locate the ball better.”

Patriots

Canton, Ohio native Josh McDaniels spoke about his gratitude when it comes to having a third stint with the Patriots, but added that his year away from football was a blessing in disguise.

“I had a really good opportunity last year to watch football without a lot of deadlines, which was a new, interesting opportunity for me and just see different things that were coming up throughout the course of the league,” McDaniels said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s younger quarterbacks that are playing a little earlier than maybe they were 10, 12, 15 years ago. There’s different things that people are using and doing schematically that are having a lot of success. There’s some trends like there always are that are kind of, I’d say, in vogue now. Whether they stay in vogue for long, I don’t know, but it was just a really healthy opportunity for me to go back and look at what I’ve done, what I’ve been a part of, and then what else is going on in the league right now that I need to get better at, that I need to start thinking about incorporating.”