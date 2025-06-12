Bengals First-Round DE Shemar Stewart Leaving Mandatory Minicamp Amidst Contract Disputes

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart has left mandatory minicamp amidst contract disputes.

Schefter adds Stewart has been attending team activities but will no longer after not getting a deal done due to Cincinnati asking for certain clauses.

Per ESPN’s Kelsey Conway, Stewart left minicamp today because he did not want to be a distraction for his teammates.

Rookie contract disputes have become far rarer after the league instituted a wage scale a decade and a half ago that slots all draft pick contracts. However, higher draft picks have a few points they can negotiate on still.

The Bengals and Stewart are at odds because Cincinnati is changing the language regarding how guarantees can be voided and the percentage of compensation in future years paid as a training-camp roster bonus instead of in base salary. The contracts for the Bengals’ last two first-round picks did not contain the language differences.

The dispute cost Stewart all of OTAs and now mandatory minicamp. Because he’s unsigned, he’s not subject to fines for missing minicamp, but his preference is still to be getting ready to hit the ground running this upcoming season. However, Stewart noted he has the support of the locker room, including some of the star players.

Yesterday, Stewart ranted to the media and said the front office is more concerned about winning contract negotiations than games.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

The Bengals selected Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $18,942,634 contract that includes a $10,416,460 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Stewart as the news is available.