Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 UDFAs

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson to rookie deals.

Bengals second-round DE Cashius Howell and third-round CB Tacario Davis are the only unsigned Bengals’ draft picks. Here’s a look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 41 Cashius Howell DE 3 72 Tacario Davis CB 4 128 Connor Lew C Signed 4 140 Colbie Young WR Signed 6 189 Brian Parker II C Signed 7 221 Jack Endries TE Signed 7 226 Landon Robinson DT Signed

The Bengals also announced they have signed the following undrafted free agents:

Liam Brown/G/Montana Kentrel Bullock/RB/South Alabama Jack Dingle/LB/Cincinnati Eric Gentry/LB/USC Jamal Haynes/RB/Georgia Tech Christian Jones/OT/San Diego State Josh Kattus/TE/Kentucky Corey Robinson II/OT/Arkansas Noah Thomas/WR/Georiga Ceyair Wright/CB/Nebraska

Lew, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 33rd-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Kennesaw, Georgia. He committed to Auburn and remained there all three years and served as team captain his final year.

The Bengals used the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Lew. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,309,376 rookie deal with a $1,064,376 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Lew appeared in 29 games over three years at Auburn and made 25 starts at center.