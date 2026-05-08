Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 UDFAs

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson to rookie deals.
Bengals second-round DE Cashius Howell and third-round CB Tacario Davis are the only unsigned Bengals’ draft picks. Here’s a look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|41
|Cashius Howell
|DE
|3
|72
|Tacario Davis
|CB
|4
|128
|Connor Lew
|C
|Signed
|4
|140
|Colbie Young
|WR
|Signed
|6
|189
|Brian Parker II
|C
|Signed
|7
|221
|Jack Endries
|TE
|Signed
|7
|226
|Landon Robinson
|DT
|Signed
- Liam Brown/G/Montana
- Kentrel Bullock/RB/South Alabama
- Jack Dingle/LB/Cincinnati
- Eric Gentry/LB/USC
- Jamal Haynes/RB/Georgia Tech
- Christian Jones/OT/San Diego State
- Josh Kattus/TE/Kentucky
- Corey Robinson II/OT/Arkansas
- Noah Thomas/WR/Georiga
- Ceyair Wright/CB/Nebraska
Lew, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 33rd-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Kennesaw, Georgia. He committed to Auburn and remained there all three years and served as team captain his final year.
The Bengals used the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Lew. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,309,376 rookie deal with a $1,064,376 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Lew appeared in 29 games over three years at Auburn and made 25 starts at center.
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