Bengals Have ‘Intensified Efforts’ To Sign Ja’Marr Chase Long Term

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are intensifying their efforts to sign WR Ja’Marr Chase to a contract extension before the start of the season.

Chase has been sitting out of practice in the hope of a long-term extension from the Bengals.

Fowler adds that those within the Bengals organization are somewhat optimistic but are also aware the deal could be difficult when it comes down to guaranteed money as Chase still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Many expect Chase to push to be the highest-paid receiver in the league with his next extension, which could top the $35 million per year Justin Jefferson is making with the Vikings.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 100 passes on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

