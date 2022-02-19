Bengals Hiring James Bettcher As LBs Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are expected to hire 49ers senior defensive assistant and former Cardinals and Giants DC James Bettcher as their linebackers coach.

Bettcher, 43, began his coaching career at Saints Francis (IN) in 2004 as their special teams coordinator/DL coach. He later worked for Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire before the Colts hired him as their outside linebackers coach in 2012.

He followed Bruce Arians to Arizona in 2013 to become the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach he was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015, replacing Todd Bowles.

The Giants hired Bettcher in 2018 before replacing him after the 2020 season. He was hired as a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers last year.