Bengals Hosting DE Ryan Kerrigan For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are hosting DE Ryan Kerrigan for a visit on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is in need of some pass rush help and Kerrigan is looking for a bigger role after being passed by some younger players in Washington. He actually requested a trade during the season.

However, Rapoport adds Washington is interested in potentially bringing Kerrigan back if the opportunity presents itself.

Kerrigan, 32, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract with before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and was allowed to test free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Kerrigan appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 17 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.