Bengals Hosting DT Jarran Reed For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals are bringing in DT Jarran Reed for a visit on Friday.

Reed, 29, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle last offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Reed appeared in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.