Bengals Hosting Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bengals are hosting Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson for an official top-30 visit this week.

Henderson met with the Cowboys last week.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Henderson, 22, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, first-team All-Big Ten in 2023, and second-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

During his four-year college career with the Buckeyes, Henderson appeared in 47 games and recorded 590 rushing attempts for 3,761 yards (6.4 YPC) and 42 touchdowns, to go along with 77 receptions for 853 yards (11.1 YPC) and six touchdowns.