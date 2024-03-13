Bengals Hosting OT Mekhi Becton For Visit

Kelsey Conway is reporting that the Bengals are scheduled to host free agent OT Mekhi Becton for a visit on Thursday.

Prior reports mentioned that the Falcons and Titans could be teams to watch for Becton, but it looks like the Bengals will get the first shot.

Cincinnati just lost OT Jonah Williams to the Cardinals, so it’s possible they could be looking at Becton as a right tackle option.

Becton, 24, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this past May, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Becton appeared in 16 games for the Jets and made 16 starts for them.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.