Bengals Interview Seahawks OL Coach Andy Dickerson For OC Job

Mike Silver reports that the Bengals interviewed former Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

The Bengals just lost OC Brian Callahan to the Titans’ head-coaching job. They do have an in-house candidate in QBs coach Dan Pitcher, but they’re conducting a search for the job.

Dickerson also has interest from the Browns’ for their vacancy as well.

Dickerson got his first NFL job in the operations department for the Patriots in 2005, then left for a job with the Jets as a coaching assistant in 2006. He held a few more low-level jobs with the Browns and a second stint with the Jets before joining the Rams in 2012.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams as an assistant offensive line coach before joining the Seahawks in 2021. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2022.