Bengals LB Logan Wilson Requests Trade Out Of Cincinnati

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bengals veteran LB Logan Wilson has requested a trade out of Cincinnati.

Wilson was recently replaced in the starting lineup and must feel he can help another team while the Bengals could recoup an asset in return for him.

Reports from this week mentioned that other teams have come away with the impression that the Bengals would be willing to trade.

The trade deadline is fast approaching, so it will be interesting to see what kind of market there is for Wilson.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded 41 tackles, a fumble recovery and four pass defenses.