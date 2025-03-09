Bengals Leaning Toward Exercising Fifth-Year Option On DB Daxton Hill?

The Bengals have until May 2nd to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on DB Daxton Hill or not.
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic expects the Bengals to exercise the fifth-year option on Hill, which will only cost around $13 million for 2026.
Dehner cited director of player personnel Duke Tobin’s words about Hill that express his thoughts on the former first-round pick. Tobin praised Hill’s versatility and was impressed by his handling of the move from safety to the outside corner before suffering a torn ACL.
“He was about to really explode,” Tobin said. “He was playing well and we’re going to be talking about a very, very fine corner. Wherever Al [Golden] decides to line him up. If he lines him up inside, outside, wherever we’re going to be talking about a fantastic player. He just needs to get back. And normally the second year off an ACL is a little easier than the first year, but I think he’s such a dynamic athlete that he might show us that the first year is just as good.”
Hill, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Hill appeared in five games for the Bengals and recorded 24 tackles and one sack in four starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!