Bengals LS Clark Harris Has Torn Biceps, Will Miss Extended Time

According to Tom Pelissero, Bengals LS Clark Harris has a torn biceps and will be out for a while.
To replace him, Cincinnati is promoting rookie LS Cal Adomitis from the practice squad. Harris won a training camp competition against the rookie this summer.
Harris, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He was in the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $1.01 million for the 2018 season when he signed a two-year extension with the Bengals.
He signed another one-year extension for the 2022 season last year.
Harris has been the Bengals long snapper since 2009 and started 202 games for the franchise.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!