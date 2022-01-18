Bengals Make Four Moves, Including Releasing OL Xavier Su’a-Filo

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve waived veteran OL Xavier Su’a-Filo from the active roster.

The Bengals also signed DT Doug Costin to their practice squad and released P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from the unit. 

Su’a-Filo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,551,601 contract with the Texans before agreeing to a contract with the Titans in 2018. 

Su’a-Filo wound up being among the Titans’ roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but The Cowboys later signed him to a two-year contract in 2018. 

Su’a-Filo signed with the Bengals on a three-year $9 million deal in the 2020 offseason.

In 2021, Su’a-Filo played in and started two games for the Bengals.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply