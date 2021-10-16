Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have placed OL D’Ante Smith will on injured with a torn meniscus that will require surgery. The team is also elevating RB Trayveon Williams and LB Joe Bachie for their Week 6 matchup.

Smith, 23, was selected with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with Cincinnati.

During his college career at East Carolina, Smith appeared in 33 games, making 29 starts at left tackle and one at left guard.