Bengals Making Push To Re-Sign DE Carl Lawson

According to Jason La Canfora, there’s a “strong sense” among teams around the NFL that DE Carl Lawson will re-sign with the Bengals.

La Canfora reports that Cincinnati is making a push to retain the young pass rusher.

Lawson had come up as a potential franchise tag candidate. However, the Bengals declined to tag him and reports have said that they were still optimistic about signing Lawson long-term.

Lawson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and is testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.